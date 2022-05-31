Iowa authorities search for woman after boat sinks in Missouri River

Iowa authorities were searching for a 20-year-old woman who is feared drowned after a boat sank late Sunday in the Missouri River near the town of Modale.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said it was contacted around 11:55 p.m. Sunday about a boat that took on water and sank with a woman aboard. The boat reportedly sank just south of the Remington Boat Launch.

According to a report from the Washington County in Nebraska, deputies were at the Cottonwood Marina in Blair about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when they learned about the missing woman. Witnesses told the deputies that a woman was asleep in the cabin of the boat when it sank.

Several people who were on the boat had to be rescued, authorities said. First responders included deputies from Harrison and Washington Counties as well as several area fire departments, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Southwest Iowa Dive Team and the Yutan (Nebraska) Dive Team.

Recovery efforts were suspended Monday night because of hazardous weather conditions but were set to resume when conditions improved.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Iowa Department of Natural Resources at 515-725-8200 or the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office 712-644 2244.

