Iowa authorities seek help identifying body found in Missouri River

The public is being asked to help the Mills County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office identify a body recovered in April from the Missouri River.

According to authorities, the body of a man was found April 23 in the river north of the Highway 370 bridge. The man was wearing dark pants and boxers.

The Iowa medical examiner was able to identify some of his tattoos:

A large skull or face on the right side of his back

A skull or face with ram-like horns and a goatee on his left shoulder blade

A design possibly depicting animal teeth or fangs on his right calf

A red geometric shape on the right side of his chest

A large geometric shape resembling a compass or four-pointed star with a face in the center on his right foot

Faces on his right shoulder

A large red geometric shape containing a long red line with a red ring at the top located on his right side

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the tattoos contact the Mills County Sheriff's Office at 712-527-4871.