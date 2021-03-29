Iowa birthplace of Folgers’ ‘Mrs. Olson’ finally gets a coffee shop

Iowa Economic Development Authority programs and private financing helped pay for the developments in Stanton.

Over the years, Stanton, population 689, has become known for its water towers. The giant coffee pot is now empty and serving as a city landmark and photo op. The coffee cup is still on a tower. Both have Swedish designs painted on them.

Virginia Christine, who was born in Stanton in Montgomery County and later moved to California, spent 21 years appearing as “Mrs. Olson” in more than 100 commercials for the coffee brand. She praised the coffee as “mountain grown” and served it with apple desserts. She died in 1996.

Her Iowa hometown built the coffee pot water tower in her honor.

Stanton developers also are adding a restaurant, lodging and an events center. The town also is restoring nine downtown store facades.

On the north edge of town near Iowa Highway 34, development officials have laid out several five-acre lots for a technology park, Cabbage said. Farmers Mutual is looking at office space there. An expanded child care center is planned, too.

Fundraising is expected to begin soon, with site work beginning in the fall, Cabbage said.