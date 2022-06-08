Iowa DNR seeks people who saw the boat in which an Omaha woman drowned

Iowa investigators want to interview anyone who may have seen a boat that sank in the Missouri River on May 29 in which an Omaha woman drowned.

Emma Olsen, 20, drowned the night of May 29 when a 30-foot boat she was aboard sank in the river near Tyson Bend Wildlife Area about five miles west of Modale, Iowa. The boat was recovered May 31 and Olsen's body was found June 2.

Olsen's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Stonebridge Christian Church, 15801 Butler Ave., in Omaha. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society.

A spokesman for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that Olsen had been a passenger on a 30-foot red-and-white Scarab with an Oklahoma registration. Investigators are trying to interview anyone who saw the boat on the river on May 29 between Cottonwood Marina just north of Blair and Pop-n-Doc's Marina at Decatur.

Witnesses should contact Aaron Johnson, a state conservation officer, at 712-249-2015, or aaron.johnson@dnr.iowa.gov. The witnesses can remain anonymous, the spokesman said.

The DNR spokesman said investigators have been interviewing witnesses and examining the craft.

"Because this is an active investigation, we are not releasing any information," Mick Klemesrud of the DNR said. "Once concluded, we will issue a news release on (the investigation's) findings — including what, if any, charges are filed."

The Harrison County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office said it was contacted about 11:55 p.m. about a boat that had sunk. Several people who were on the boat had to be rescued by another craft.

Some of the passengers were taken to the Cottonwood Marina. There, they told deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office that Olsen had been sleeping in a small cabin when the boat began taking on water.

