 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa man dies in one-vehicle crash near Shenandoah

  • Updated
  • 0

A 25-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash about seven miles east of Shenandoah, Iowa. 

Levi Glines-Racine of Shenandoah was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Page County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday on E Avenue about half a mile north of Iowa Highway 2. 

Investigators determined that Glines-Racine was northbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when the pickup crossed the center line and continued into the west ditch. The pickup struck a concrete culvert on the north bank of a creek, ejecting Glines-Racine. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Glines-Racine was found in the ditch. The pickup ended up in the creek.

Shenandoah is about 60 miles southeast of Omaha. 

  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A look at the front lines of Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine as the war continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert