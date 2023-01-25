Iowa man dies in one-vehicle crash near Shenandoah

A 25-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash about seven miles east of Shenandoah, Iowa.

Levi Glines-Racine of Shenandoah was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Page County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday on E Avenue about half a mile north of Iowa Highway 2.

Investigators determined that Glines-Racine was northbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when the pickup crossed the center line and continued into the west ditch. The pickup struck a concrete culvert on the north bank of a creek, ejecting Glines-Racine.

Glines-Racine was found in the ditch. The pickup ended up in the creek.

Shenandoah is about 60 miles southeast of Omaha.