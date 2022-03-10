Iowa man dies in western Nebraska following crash on Interstate 80

A Des Moines man died as a result of the injuries he suffered Wednesday in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Sidney, Nebraska.

John D. Jessen, 69, was a passenger in a Honda Pilot that was struck by a semi-trailer truck, according to the Cheyenne County Attorney's Office. The driver of the Honda was Martha Mae Jessen of Des Moines.

Investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol determined that the Honda was westbound on I-80 about three miles east of Sidney in snowy and icy conditions when it came to a stop in the right lane about 4 p.m., near the exit to a rest area. The semi, driven by Ruslan Zaliskyi of Salt Lake City, was also westbound and slowed to avoid the Honda.

The semi switched to the left lane, but the Honda went into reverse and backed into the left lane too, apparently as part of an attempted turn toward the rest area exit. The semi hit the Honda on the passenger side, causing fatal injuries to Jessen.

An autopsy has been ordered. Both vehicles were impounded and will be inspected as part of the investigation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.