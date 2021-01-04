 Skip to main content
Iowa man flown to Omaha hospital in critical condition following snowmobile crash
A 48-year-old Iowa man was flown to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Sunday following a snowmobile crash. 

William Stephens of Shenandoah, Iowa, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by helicopter, according to an Iowa State Patrol report. The incident occurred about 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest Road and Day Street in Shenandoah, a city of about 5,100 residents 60 miles southeast of Omaha. 

Investigators determined that Stephens was heading south in the west ditch of Northwest Road when he lost control of his snowmobile. The 2003 Arctic Cat snowmobile struck a light pole at the Day Street intersection. 

The incident remains under investigation. Emergency personnel from the Shenandoah police and fire departments assisted at the scene.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

