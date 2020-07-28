Iowa report: Glenwood’s disabled residents at risk due to poor leadership, lax oversight

A long-awaited review of a state-run home for the disabled in Iowa says that millions of dollars are spent each year on overtime in the facility but that the home still can’t ensure the safety of the 190 Iowans who live there.

The state-commissioned review of the Glenwood Resource Center, which serves some of Iowa’s most vulnerable, intellectually disabled residents, has found violations of residents’ rights; a high number of abuse and neglect complaints; excessive use of physical restraints; a “toxic” work environment driven by fear; ineffective leadership; poor oversight by the Iowa Department of Human Services; and an insufficient number of physicians to care for residents of the home.

The review, released July 20, also found that sometime after 2010, the home quietly dropped many of the changes it had implemented to appease federal investigators who had determined that residents’ rights at Glenwood were being violated, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.