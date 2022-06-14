 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa sheriff's deputy killed in collision with combine

A Fremont County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a collision with a combine near Sidney, Iowa, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Austin "Melvin" Richardson, 37, was driving north on U.S. Highway 275 south of Sidney when his vehicle collided with a combine driven by James Groff, 64, who was heading south, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

Richardson was killed as a result of the collision, the Sheriff's Office said. The crash remains under investigation. 

