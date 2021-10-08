Iowa sports betting soars to $210 million in September; payout to state exceeds half-million dollars

The casinos reported $5,716,038 in sports wager net receipts compared to $6,604,647 in August. Ohorilko attributed most of that to customers redeeming promotional receipts.

Still, the state collected $512,951 in tax revenue for the month, pushing the total for the year to $5.2 million.

MORE BETTING APPS

Ohorilko, of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, foresees the state collecting additional revenue in the future, with more sports betting operators entering the Iowa market.

Fubo Sportsbook, Betway Sportbook and Circa Sports have joined the betting scene. Around 10 companies have started or are going through the licensing process, Ohorilko said.

“We are not sure if we will see continued growth in handle for the market because of that, or if we will start seeing some market shift as customers find and transition to the app they enjoy using the best,” Ohorilko said

More operators should increase the handle, which is correlated to revenue growth. However, Ohorilko also anticipates the market to settle, and the state may not see month-over-month growth.