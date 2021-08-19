 Skip to main content
Iowa teen in critical condition at Omaha hospital after rollover crash
A 17-year-old girl was flown to an Omaha hospital in critical condition after a one-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Fremont County, Iowa. 

Grace Johnson of Shenandoah, Iowa, was flown by helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center. A hospital spokeswoman said Thursday morning that Johnson remained in critical condition. 

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of 250th Street and 370th Avenue just south of Farragut. Investigators from the Iowa State Patrol determined that Johnson was westbound on 250th Street in a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu when the vehicle left the roadway and came to a rest on its top in a creek bed. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

