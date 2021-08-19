Iowa teen in critical condition at Omaha hospital after rollover crash

Grace Johnson of Shenandoah, Iowa, was flown by helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center. A hospital spokeswoman said Thursday morning that Johnson remained in critical condition.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of 250th Street and 370th Avenue just south of Farragut. Investigators from the Iowa State Patrol determined that Johnson was westbound on 250th Street in a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu when the vehicle left the roadway and came to a rest on its top in a creek bed.