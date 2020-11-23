Iowa Tribe creates 444-acre tribal national park on Nebraska-Kansas border

"It just seemed like the right thing to do," Hack said. "We wanted to help the tribe connect even more deeply to their ancestral lands and heritage."

The Conservancy, which had established the Rulo Bluffs Preserve on the property, will continue to assist the tribe in managing the property.

Foster, who is also the Iowa Tribe's historic preservation officer, said the idea of a tribal park came out of a brainstorming session of how to best utilize the property, while preserving it. He envisions not only campers and hikers, but the tribe utilizing part of the property for "regenerative agriculture," growing crops like hemp or raising cattle for upscale markets.

"We're trying to combine agri-tourism, eco-tourism and heritage-tourism in a total package," he said.

Acquiring the land also fits with the tribe's goal of restoring tribally owned lands on its reservation, which once spanned 12,000 acres on both sides of the Nebraska-Kansas border southeast of Falls City. But an 1887 federal "allotment" act subdivided the reservation to individual families, resulting in the selling off of 90% of the land to local farmers.

The tribe, which is headquartered in White Cloud, Kansas, has now bought back about one third of the original reservation, Foster said.