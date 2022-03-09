Iowa woman killed in head-on collision Tuesday north of Atlantic

A 56-year-old woman died Tuesday in a head-on collision about 12 miles north of Atlantic, Iowa.

Lee Ann Hansen, of Atlantic, was pronounced dead at the scene about 12:30 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The second driver, Gregory K. Gregerson, of Harlan, Iowa, was wearing a seat belt. He sustained minor injuries.

Investigators determined that Hansen was eastbound on 320th Street just west of Goldfinch Place in a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox when the SUV collided with a westbound 2017 Ford F-250 driven by Gregerson at the crest of a hill. Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch.

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office and area fire departments assisted at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

