'It's a huge relief': Long-awaited Medicaid expansion begins this week in Nebraska

Jeremy Brunssen, Nebraska’s interim Medicaid director, said state Medicaid workers are eager for expansion to begin as well, after having worked on the program for nearly two years. Preparations have included amending agreements with the federal government, changing state regulations and contracts, hiring and training new staff, and updating technology.

“It is rewarding for our teammates to reach this important milestone,” he said.

He said enrollment has been steady since it began Aug. 1. As of Thursday, 9,780 people had signed up. Officials expect the volume to pick up now that benefits are starting. The Department of Health and Human Services has estimated that eventually 90,000 Nebraska will sign up for the program.

State officials are still waiting for federal approval of their plan to require that Medicaid expansion enrollees comply with several requirements to get a full range of benefits. The requirements are to include wellness, personal responsibility and work or other “community engagement” activities.

Until that approval comes, most new enrollees will get the “basic” tier of benefits that includes physical and mental health care, plus prescription drugs. They will not get dental, vision and over-the-counter medications.