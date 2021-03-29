'It's a little scary': Locals worry limits on camping at Lake McConaughy will hurt business

Among the concerns: The new plan was announced with little time to inform visitors and was based on data that was, at best, incomplete and, at worst, a shot in the dark. There were also worries that overflow campgrounds for late arrivals haven’t been set up and that allowing more private campgrounds to ease the burden on Game and Parks hasn’t moved forward.

Past visitor counts were estimates based on fees paid for campsites, but locals say not everyone buys the permits, so that can’t be accurate. Last year, car counters were deployed to get a better count but were in use for only part of the season.

“We are concerned about the lack of accurate data to support this (1,500 campsites) number,” said Mary Wilson, executive director of Keith County Area Development and the chief liaison between Game and Parks and the Lake McConaughy Advisory Council. “We would like it to be higher, but we don’t have accurate data to support that (either).”