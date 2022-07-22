James McCoy, former SAC, Air Force top enlisted airman, was 'an icon'

A year of schooling at a Catholic men’s college in Kansas convinced James McCoy he wasn’t cut out for the priesthood. So he headed home to Iowa.

“My mother was very upset, because she was convinced that I should have been a priest,” McCoy told a military interviewer 65 years later, in 2015. “And I said to myself, well, that’s not my calling.”

Instead, McCoy found a new calling, enlisting in the Air Force at the height of the Korean War. He served 30 years, rising to become the first senior enlisted adviser at the Strategic Air Command in the mid-1970s and, later, the sixth chief master sergeant of the Air Force, the branch’s senior enlisted airman.

He is credited with professionalizing enlisted leadership training and boosting recruitment and retention following a post-Vietnam War nadir.

At the same time, he and his wife, Kathy, raised eight children in a devout Catholic household while leading the nomadic life of military families of the era. The couple made Sarpy County their home after leaving the Air Force in 1981.

McCoy died July 13, at age 91.

"His passion for taking care of our Airmen was only exceeded by his humility,” said his current successor, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, in a statement. “He was an icon of our great Air Force, and a hero to us all."

McCoy was born in Creston, Iowa, July 30, 1930, in a family of seven children. Deeply religious, he felt called to the priesthood in his youth and attended a Benedictine prep school in Atchison, Kansas, then St. Benedict’s College in the same city.

He transferred to St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa, where his sister introduced him to Kathleen O’Conner at a college bonfire. She would later become his wife.

McCoy had already been thinking about joining the Air Force when his draft notice arrived in late 1950.

“In those days, if you got your draft notice, you were drafted,” he said in the 2015 interview. “So I got on a bus and went down to the recruiting office, signed the papers, and the rest is history.”

He was trained as a radar operator, known as a “scope dope.” Between assignments in Ohio and Alaska, he and Kathy were married in April 1952.

McCoy zoomed up through the ranks to become a technical sergeant by 1956, and reclassified as a training instructor. Enlisted training became his specialty for the rest of his long career.

In 1960, he joined SAC as the commandant of its preparatory school for non-commissioned officers in Indiana.

McCoy was first assigned to Offutt in 1967 as the NCO in charge of professional military education. He set up SAC’s NCO training academy and leadership program.

Three years later, McCoy took orders to Hawaii. In 1974, he was named as one of the Air Force’s 12 outstanding airmen of the year while heading the military training branch for the Pacific Air Forces command.

He returned to Offutt the following year as SAC’s first senior enlisted adviser. He established the new position from duties that had been shared previously by a dozen chief master sergeants and was responsible for implementing a revamped Air Force military education program.

McCoy’s experience at SAC helped him beat out more than two dozen other candidates to succeed his close friend, Bob Gaylor, as chief master sergeant of the Air Force, in 1979.

He had his work cut out for him. Respect for the military, in public and in Congress, was at an all-time low.

“Retention was down and recruiting was down,” McCoy said in 2015. “The force was hollow, and we didn’t have enough people on the list to get into basic training.”

He focused on bringing in more and better recruits.

"Improving education, equality, and quality of life were hallmarks of his time in service that helped shape the force we have today," said Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the Air Force chief of staff, in a statement. "His dedication to Airmen and families continued in his post-retirement work."

McCoy retired from the Air Force in July 1981. He and his family returned to Nebraska, where he took a job with Mutual of Omaha as vice president of military sales. He worked there for 10 years.

He continued to lecture and attend graduations at Offutt’s Airman Leadership School, which was renamed in his honor in 2007. And he was an active member of the Air Force Association, serving as its president from 1992-94 and chairman from 1994-96. He was honored with a lifetime achievement award last year.

Family members say McCoy never neglected his family in spite of his heavy Air Force workload and travel schedule, coaching his kids and watching their youth sporting events.

He also supported them as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, said Matt McCoy of Omaha, the sixth-oldest of his eight children.

“Dad was scoutmaster of our troop in Hawaii. We went camping almost every month,” Matt McCoy recalled.

Debbie McCoy Paxton, the oldest of the McCoy children, said she admired her father’s commitment to education. She recalled attending his college graduation in 1966, 15 years after he dropped out to join the Air Force.

“I was so impressed,” Paxton said. “His love of learning really transferred to me.”

Paxton earned a scholarship to attend nursing school at Cornell University and pursued a nursing career while serving as a military spouse. Her husband, retired Gen. John “Jay” Paxton Jr., rose to become assistant commandant of the Marine Corps.

Paxton said her father and her husband had a joshing rivalry over their respective service branches. She said her father promised on her wedding day that he would say one nice thing about the Marine Corps each day — but only one. He had a sly sense of humor.

“He always had a joke to tell,” Paxton said.

While the Air Force was McCoy’s passion, Matt McCoy said the bedrock of his father's life was his marriage. Jim and Kathy celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in April.

“He was completely devoted to my mother,” he said. “It was like a fantasy marriage.”

The McCoy clan grew to include 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family held big reunions every five years — often at Jim and Kathy’s acreage in Sarpy County, where he would pull the youngest ones around in a trailer behind his riding lawn mower.

They had one such reunion planned for the end of this month, to celebrate the couple’s anniversary and McCoy’s 92nd birthday.

Now it will be a celebration of his long life.

A visitation is planned from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, followed by a vigil service at St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church, 12230 S. 36th St., Bellevue. A funeral Mass will be held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

McCoy was active in a local group that lobbied the Department of Veterans Affairs to build Omaha National Cemetery, which opened in 2016. He will be buried there, preceded by a committal service at 2 p.m. That service may be viewed at: bit.ly/McCoyComService. Bass, his current successor, is scheduled to attend.

McCoy is survived by his wife and seven of his eight children: Debbie Paxton, Jim McCoy, Teresa Cloughesy, Barb Branco, Steve McCoy, Matt McCoy and Tom McCoy. One son, Mike McCoy, preceded him in death.

“He lived a great life,” said his son, Jim. “He was an extraordinary man who loved the Air Force.”