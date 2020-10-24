 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jefferson County man dies following automobile accident
0 comments

Jefferson County man dies following automobile accident

{{featured_button_text}}

A Jefferson County man has died following a vehicle accident north of Diller, Nebraska, around 3 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's department there. 

Howard Behrends, 78, was killed in a head-on collision. He was transported to Jefferson Community Health & Life in Fairbury for treatment and transferred to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.  

Linda Behrends, 71, also of Diller, was driving the Buick Lucerne and failed to stop at a stop sign before Desiree Kunzman, 33, of Hadom, Kansas, struck the car head on in a Kia Soul. Authorities said air bags deployed, and Kunzman was confirmed to be wearing a seat belt. Alcohol and drugs were not suspected.

Kunzman was transported to the Beatrice Community Hospital, and Linda Behrends was taken to Jefferson Community Health & Life. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert