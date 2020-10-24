Jefferson County man dies following automobile accident

A Jefferson County man has died following a vehicle accident north of Diller, Nebraska, around 3 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's department there.

Howard Behrends, 78, was killed in a head-on collision. He was transported to Jefferson Community Health & Life in Fairbury for treatment and transferred to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.

Linda Behrends, 71, also of Diller, was driving the Buick Lucerne and failed to stop at a stop sign before Desiree Kunzman, 33, of Hadom, Kansas, struck the car head on in a Kia Soul. Authorities said air bags deployed, and Kunzman was confirmed to be wearing a seat belt. Alcohol and drugs were not suspected.

Kunzman was transported to the Beatrice Community Hospital, and Linda Behrends was taken to Jefferson Community Health & Life.

