Jets land at Offutt Air Force Base to celebrate the opening of rebuilt runway

A crowd watches a RC-135 land at Offutt Air Force Base on Friday following an 18-month runway reconstruction that cost more than $200 million. In all, eight of the 55th Wing's RC-135s landed to mark the runway's reopening.
Col. Kristen Thompson, commander of the 55th Wing, speaks at a ceremony celebrating the completion of the runway reconstruction at Offutt. She landed the first of the eight jets that touched down Friday.
Lt. Col. Ryan Davis brings his new son, Beckett, to see the new runway at Offutt Air Force Base on Friday.
Rep. Don Bacon, left, and U.S. Sen. Deb Fisher were guests of honor at Friday's ceremony.
Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, speaks Friday about the new Offutt runway.
A TC-135 is the first plane to land at Offutt Air Force Base Friday following a complete rebuild of the base's runway. The project took 18 months.
Attendees hold their phones up to get photos of the first plane to land at Offutt Air Force Base, a TC-135, Friday following an 18-month runway reconstruction project.
Col. Kristen Thompson speaks at a ceremony celebrating the completion of the runway reconstruction at Offutt. Thompson took over command of the Offutt-based 55th Wing in June 2021 when the project was in progress. Behind her is the air traffic tower.
A RC-135 lands at Offutt Air Force Base Friday following an 18-month runway reconstruction project.
A TC-135 lands at Offutt Air Force Base Friday following an 18-month runway reconstruction project.
The jet engines are roaring again at Offutt Air Force Base.
One by one, eight of the 55th Wing's RC-135 reconnaissance variant jets touched down Friday afternoon on the newly rebuilt runway after a short hop from their temporary home in Lincoln.
At the controls of one of the wing's training jets, Col. Kristen Thompson, the 55th Wing commander, got the honor of making the first landing at 2:08 p.m.
It was the first landing at Offutt in 18 months, since the beginning of a complete reconstruction of the base's single 2-mile-long runway.
"Ladies and gentlemen, we're finally here!" Thompson told a crowd of about 600 55th Wing airmen, veterans and their families.
Rebuilding the 80-year-old runway cost the Air Force $200 million: $169 million to replace the runway and neighboring apron and $31 million to renovate temporary office and hangar space at the Lincoln airport.
