Jets land at Offutt Air Force Base to celebrate the opening of rebuilt runway

  • Updated
Planes landed at Offutt Air Force Base for the first time following an 18-month runway reconstruction that cost more than $200 million.

The jet engines are roaring again at Offutt Air Force Base.

One by one, eight of the 55th Wing's RC-135 reconnaissance variant jets touched down Friday afternoon on the newly rebuilt runway after a short hop from their temporary home in Lincoln. 

At the controls of one of the wing's training jets, Col. Kristen Thompson, the 55th Wing commander, got the honor of making the first landing at 2:08 p.m. 

It was the first landing at Offutt in 18 months, since the beginning of a complete reconstruction of the base's single 2-mile-long runway. 

"Ladies and gentlemen, we're finally here!" Thompson told a crowd of about 600 55th Wing airmen, veterans and their families. 

Rebuilding the 80-year-old runway cost the Air Force $200 million: $169 million to replace the runway and neighboring apron and $31 million to renovate temporary office and hangar space at the Lincoln airport. 

"Today we just went from having the oldest and worst runway in the Air Force, to the newest and the best," said Rep. Don Bacon, a former 55th Wing commander. 

