Jim McFarland, a former Nebraska football player and state senator, dies at 73

Former Nebraska tight end Jim McFarland made a name for himself in football, but his impact on the state was felt beyond the sport.

McFarland died Friday at his home in Omaha at age 73 from complications following pancreatic cancer. The North Platte native became an attorney and a state senator after his playing career at the University of Nebraska and six seasons in the NFL.

McFarland was a walk-on for the Huskers as a tight end and became a starter in the 1968 and 1969 seasons. He was named an All-Big Eight player his senior year and was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

McFarland, who was drafted by the NFL's St. Louis Cardinals in 1970, was the first Nebraska walk-on player to be drafted. He played in the NFL for six seasons, including with the Miami Dolphins.

McFarland earned an undergraduate degree in sociology and a graduate degree in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After retiring from the NFL, he attended law school at Cornell University in New York and went on to work as an attorney in the Lincoln area for more than 35 years.