Jim Pillen's resolution opposing critical race theory divides NU regents

Friday’s planned vote by the Nebraska Board of Regents on a resolution opposing critical race theory being taught on NU campuses continues to stir debate and has created divisions on the eight-member board.
Based on responses from regents contacted recently by The World-Herald, Regent Jim Pillen’s resolution will head into Friday’s board meeting with two votes for and two votes against. The resolution needs a simple majority, or five votes, in order to pass.
Chair Paul Kenney told The World-Herald that he will join Pillen in voting for the resolution. Regents Elizabeth O’Connor and Barbara Weitz said they will vote against it.
The other four regents declined to give their position or did not respond to questions from the newspaper.
But others have been more vocal.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has been urging the board to pass Pillen’s resolution, and former Gov. Kay Orr criticized University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green on Monday after a group of six faculty and staff members issued a statement opposing the resolution. The group members are leaders of the chancellor’s anti-racism initiative.
On Tuesday, the Governor’s Office released a letter signed by over two dozen elected officials imploring the board to pass it. Those who signed include Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Treasurer John Murante, Auditor Charlie Janssen and 22 state legislators — including Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln and Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, who’s also running for governor.
Meanwhile, the student governments for each of the four NU campuses — UNL, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska at Kearney — passed legislation that “strongly opposes” the resolution. Student regents said Pillen’s resolution would infringe on academic freedom and make it harder for Nebraska to recruit and retain students.
Pillen said last week that his resolution, if adopted, would not ban the teaching of critical race theory on NU campuses. Rather, he said his resolution is intended to not require NU students to learn about critical race theory en route to their degrees.
“It’s a resolution to be sure that every student that wants to graduate from the University of Nebraska does not have to take a critical race theory class,” he said. “If you desire to take an elective class (on critical race theory), you have the opportunity.”
Pillen is seeking the 2022 Republican nomination for governor. When he first publicly expressed his opposition to critical race theory in late June, he made the distinction to the Lincoln Journal Star that he was speaking as a candidate for governor, not as a regent. Nearly two weeks later, he announced his intention to bring forth his proposed resolution.
Pillen said proposing the resolution is consistent with his duties as an elected official. Pillen was first elected to the Board of Regents in 2012 and reelected in 2018. He represents District 3 in northeast Nebraska.
Although there are various interpretations of critical race theory, a central tenet, and a key source of argument, is the assertion that the laws and legal institutions in the U.S. are inherently racist and advantage white people over other races, particularly African Americans.
O’Connor, who represents District 4 in Omaha, wrote that analyzing and debating the theory is key to understanding the full context of American history and appreciating the country despite its flaws.
“I, like the proposed resolution decrees, believe that America is the best country in the world — but it is not perfect. By understanding our prior history we can improve and become a more perfect union,’” she wrote. “However, the road to perfection is long and never ending.”
Pillen and Kenney, who represents District 6 in central Nebraska, both said they’ve received overwhelming support from their constituents to pass the resolution.
“On my side of the fence, people are very much in favor of the resolution,” Kenney said.
Ricketts has been outspoken on the issue. He urged the board to pass the resolution last week during his monthly call-in radio show, and on Monday focused his weekly column on criticizing critical race theory.
But the resolution has also drawn significant opposition. The United College Athlete Advocates, whose membership includes Husker athletes, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Faculty Senate and the American Association of University Professors, among other organizations, have authored petitions and statements opposing the resolution. The Lincoln Journal Star reported last week that an overwhelming majority of emails addressed to the regents expressed opposition to the resolution.
“I have received much more support to vote against this resolution from students, faculty organizations on several campuses and Nebraskans across the state,” Weitz wrote in an email. “They often talk about their students needing the whole picture and some of academic freedom.”
O’Connor said the regents would be overstepping their bounds if they approved the resolution.
“Just as the regents should not attempt to dictate game-winning strategies on football Saturdays, they should not interfere with academic freedom,” she wrote. “It is critical to the ongoing success of the university that it be a place where academic freedom and open dialog are protected and nurtured. A university which fails this standard will fail to attract and retain talent within the state.”
NU President Ted Carter and Chancellors Dr. Jeffrey Gold, Ronnie Green, Doug Kristensen and Joanne Li have also publicly weighed in. In a joint statement last month, the administrators expressed “significant concerns” about the resolution and how it would be interpreted by the faculty, staff and students the university system hopes to recruit and retain.
Weitz, a retired UNO faculty member who represents District 8 in Omaha, expressed similar concerns about the resolution.
“Like it or not, this puts up a very red flag for groups that feel they might not like the next resolution aimed at censorship,” she wrote.
While Pillen said he’s “very disappointed” by the administrators’ statement and opposition to his resolution, he said his responsibility is to the people of Nebraska. He also maintains opponents are wrong when they say passing the resolution would infringe upon academic freedom.
“The resolution supports academic freedom 100%,” he said. “The thing the opponents don’t want to listen to is the resolution supports academic freedom on both sides so that a student is not suppressed from expressing their views.”
Kenney agreed.
“I just want to have it fair on both sides,” he said. “If we’re teaching it one way, the other side ought to be able to express their opinion against.”
Regent Jack Stark, whose District 2 includes Omaha and much of Sarpy County, declined to comment in advance of the meeting. He said he wants “to gather as much information as he can” beforehand.
Similarly, Vice Chair Bob Phares said Tuesday morning that he was not ready to make a statement or decision.
“I’m still dealing with the issue, that’s where I am,” said Phares, who represents District 7 in western Nebraska.
Regents Tim Clare, who represents District 1 including much of Lincoln, and Rob Schafer, whose District 5 covers most of southeast Nebraska, did not respond to questions sent by email and follow-up phone calls. An associate of Schafer last week said he was on active duty with the Nebraska Air National Guard.