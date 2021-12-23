Jim Swenson is named deputy director of Nebraska Game and Parks

Jim Swenson said the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has a great responsibility to serve the public and the state's outdoor resources and it will be his goal to help carry the agency's mission forward when he becomes the new deputy director.

He has been administrator of the parks division since May 2014, leading the team that welcomes millions of visitors to the state parks. Bob Bergholz, an assistant parks administrator, will become the interim parks administrator.

Swenson said it's going to be tough to leave his parks job, but he's looking forward to developing new relationships as he works with Director Tim McCoy and others associated with the Game and Parks.

"I am fortunate and step away fully confident that the parks division remains in good hands," he said. "We've developed a fantastic team. Parks operations will not miss a beat and will continue to receive administrative support."

Swenson, a 59-year-old native of Oakland, Nebraska, begins his new duties Monday. He'll coordinate with McCoy on budgeting, partnership development, public and legislative actions, and working with the various divisions of the Game and Parks.