Judge to rule if public can see goals set for Frost, Hoiberg raises

LINCOLN — Nebraskans deserve to know what fired Husker football coach Scott Frost would have had to achieve to get a $1 million salary increase next year, an attorney for USA Today argued in court Thursday.

They also deserve an explanation of why University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials say there is no document spelling out the "metrics" that are supposed to determine next season's salary for men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, attorney Michael Coyle told Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post.

"Don't tell the public you made the deal and then can't find it," Coyle said. "This money belongs to the people, and they are entitled to know."

Coyle represents Gannett Satellite Information Network LLC, which publishes USA Today, in a public records lawsuit against Jaclyn Klintoe, the University of Nebraska's director of university records.

The suit, filed in June, seeks the release of the "metrics mutually agreed to by the parties" that were to be used to determine future salaries for Frost and Hoiberg under their restructured contracts. The contracts were released publicly but the metrics were not.

Attorney Steven Davidson, representing UNL, argued Thursday that the public records law does not apply in either case. He said the request for Frost's metrics is moot because he was terminated and will not get the potential salary increase. Frost was fired on Sept. 11, the day after a stunning home loss to Georgia Southern dropped the Huskers' 2022 record to 1-2.

As for Hoiberg, Davidson said no such document exists, even though his restructured contract bases his opportunity for a raise on achieving agreed-upon metrics.

Davidson also argued that the documents requested by USA Today are protected from disclosure under Nebraska public records laws. Those laws exempt “personal information in records regarding personnel of public bodies other than salaries and routine directory information.”

"Really what USA Today wants to know is, they want to know the why," he said. "To get there, they have to convince you to change the statute."

Both sides made their closing arguments after finishing up a second day of testimony Thursday. Post said he would take the matter under advisement but expects to issue a decision within two weeks.

USA Today filed the lawsuit after Klintoe denied a reporter’s request for Frost’s metrics agreement in April, then declined a request for Hoiberg’s records a month later. In both instances, she said the requests fell within the exception to public records laws.

She did not, at that time, say there was no document for Hoiberg. During testimony Thursday, she said she searched for a document after the lawsuit was filed. As part of her search, she said she met with UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts, who had pulled three files for her to look through.

Klintoe said Alberts did not tell her whether there was or ever had been a written document. Instead, she said he told her that the three files were the places a metrics document would be "if it was in writing."

Coyle said the USA Today reporter frequently makes similar public records requests because of the great public interest in coaching salaries and that Nebraska has been the only place he was turned down.

Frost’s restructured contract included a reduction in salary from $5 million to $4 million in 2022 and provided for a smaller buyout if he were to be fired after Oct. 1 this year. It also included the opportunity for him to earn a one-year contract extension and to have his salary bumped back to $5 million in 2023 and beyond if the program achieved certain metrics this season.

As for Hoiberg, his salary this season dropped from $3.5 million to $3.25 million. The coach also gave up a $500,000 retention bonus. His buyout was reduced from $15 million after next season to $11 million. Hoiberg’s contract includes the opportunity to increase his salary if the program achieves agreed-upon “metrics” for 2022-23 season.

In a brief filed earlier, USA Today argued that Nebraska's public records law should be interpreted broadly for the benefit of the public. They said the contracts include a provision making them public and the metrics are part of the contracts. They also said the metrics are salary information, which is public, and that they are not personal information because they pertain to the performance of athletic programs.

University attorneys said the public records law is clear in protecting personnel records and provides only narrow exceptions for salaries, meaning the amount paid to a public employee, and directory information.