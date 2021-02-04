Justin King named special agent in charge of Omaha DEA office

Justin C. King has been named special agent in charge of the Omaha Division of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

King oversees 11 offices within a five-state territory. He is the Omaha Division's third special agent in charge, replacing Richard Salter Jr., who retired from the DEA in January.

“I understand and appreciate the concerns our Midwestern communities face as we contend with the threats posed by methamphetamine, counterfeit pills, opioids and other dangerous drugs on a daily basis,” King said.

King, who has been with the DEA for 19 years, comes to Omaha after serving three years as assistant special agent in charge of the Little Rock District Office.

A native of Oklahoma, King is a veteran of the U.S. Army Infantry Branch in both the enlisted and officer ranks.

In addition to Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and North Dakota, the Omaha Division includes eight counties in the western parts of Illinois and Wisconsin.