 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kansas man killed when pickup truck crashes near York

  • Updated
  • 0

A Kansas man was killed Wednesday afternoon when his pickup truck crashed near York.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol reported, the driver of a westbound Ford F-250 lost control of the pickup in the wintry conditions on Interstate 80. The pickup struck the guardrail and rolled. The driver, Louis Coyle, 84, of Lehigh, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatality is the 252nd on Nebraska roads this year, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The average number of fatalities in Nebraska by Dec. 22 for the years 2017-2021 was just over 228.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried extradited to face charges in the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert