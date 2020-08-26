Kevin Hopper, longtime NU technology staffer, dies of COVID-19-related complications

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln employee whose university career spanned several decades died Aug. 19 of complications related to COVID-19.

Kevin Hopper, 60, had worked for more than 40 years for UNL and the NU system.

He most recently was a technical consultant with information technology services in the NU system, which includes institutions in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and Curtis. He was still based at UNL, where he started work in 1979 processing information as an input-output clerk.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about Kevin's death during this pandemic," UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said. "This brings the devastating impacts of COVID-19 closer to home for all members of the UNL community."

UNL said Hopper was honored in December and wrote a report about his career in which he described changes he had seen in information technology.

"What a wild ride it has been!" he wrote.

UNL said Hopper became ill this summer and was hospitalized about a month before his death. He is survived by his wife, Jeri Davenport Hopper, and two sons, Angus and Drake, all of Lincoln.

