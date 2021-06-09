Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden had blocked permit

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline said Wednesday it is pulling the plug on the contentious project after Canadian officials failed to persuade President Joe Biden to reverse his cancellation of its permit on the day he took office.

Calgary-based TC Energy said it would work with government agencies "to ensure a safe termination of and exit from" the partially built line, which was to transport crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska.

Construction on the 1,200-mile pipeline began last year after former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration.

During his campaign, Biden pledged to shelve the project, first proposed 12 years ago. He cited the same environmental concerns that led his former boss, then-President Barack Obama, to deny the Keystone XL a permit to cross into the U.S. in 2015.

Environmental groups were hoping Biden fulfilled his promise to dump the $8 billion project, which would have moved up to 830,000 barrels of crude daily. But the Canadian government, labor unions and oil industry groups revved up a last-ditch effort earlier this year to save the Keystone XL.