Keystone Pipeline shut down after leak near Nebraska-Kansas border

A $9 billion oil pipeline that became a symbol of the rising political clout of climate change advocates and a flash point in U.S.-Canada relations was officially canceled on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Officials shut down the Keystone Pipeline Wednesday night after a leak was detected near the Nebraska-Kansas border.

TC Energy, the Canadian company that operates the pipeline, said it shut it down at about 8 p.m. after receiving confirmation of oil releasing into a creek in Kansas about 20 miles south of Steele City.

TC Energy did not specify where exactly the leak occurred, how much oil spilled or into which creek it spilled. Steele City is located 3 miles north of the border with Kansas in Jefferson County.

The pipeline was still shut down Thursday morning, and the company said it had isolated the leak, deployed booms to control downstream migration and has crews working to contain and recover the oil.

"We are proceeding to make appropriate notifications, including to our customers and regulators and will work cooperatively with third parties to effectively respond to this incident," TC Energy said in a statement.

"Our primary focus right now is the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the surrounding community, and mitigating risk to the environment through the deployment of booms downstream as we work to contain and prevent further migration of the release."

The 2,687-mile-long Keystone Pipeline, which can carry more than 600,000 barrels of oil daily, splits at Steele City, with one branch going south through Kansas to a refinery in Cushing, Oklahoma, and another branch going southeast into Missouri and running all the way to Port Arthur and Houston, Texas.

