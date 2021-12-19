Kingston elevated to top post at VA Nebraska/Western Iowa

The VA Nebraska/Western Iowa Health Care System, based in Omaha, has chosen a longtime administrator to be the system’s new director.

Dr. Eileen Kingston, a Nebraska native, has been the network’s associate director for patient care since 1996, according to a press release from the Department of Veterans Affairs. She has served as VA Nebraska/Western Iowa’s acting director since her predecessor, B. Don Burman, retired at the end of May.

She brings “sound leadership qualities and proven experience” to the director’s job, Robert McDivitt, VA Midwest Health Care Network director, said in a statement.

Kingston is a registered nurse. She holds a bachelor of nursing degree, a master’s in public administration and doctorate in nursing practice, all earned through the University of Nebraska. During her time with the VA, she has served on national committees on whole health, the nursing workforce and the National Commission on Nursing, said Kevin Hynes, a spokesman for the VA in Omaha.

The VA Nebraska/Western Iowa Health Care System serves a community of about 161,000 in 101 counties across Nebraska, western Iowa, northern Kansas and northwestern Missouri.

