Kingston elevated to top post at VA Nebraska/Western Iowa

The VA Nebraska/Western Iowa Health Care System, based in Omaha, has chosen a longtime administrator to be the system’s new director.
Dr. Eileen Kingston, a Nebraska native, has been the network’s associate director for patient care since 1996, according to a press release from the Department of Veterans Affairs. She has served as VA Nebraska/Western Iowa’s acting director since her predecessor, B. Don Burman, retired at the end of May.
She brings “sound leadership qualities and proven experience” to the director’s job, Robert McDivitt, VA Midwest Health Care Network director, said in a statement.
Kingston is a registered nurse. She holds a bachelor of nursing degree, a master’s in public administration and doctorate in nursing practice, all earned through the University of Nebraska. During her time with the VA, she has served on national committees on whole health, the nursing workforce and the National Commission on Nursing, said Kevin Hynes, a spokesman for the VA in Omaha.
The VA Nebraska/Western Iowa Health Care System serves a community of about 161,000 in 101 counties across Nebraska, western Iowa, northern Kansas and northwestern Missouri.
A salute to service: A collection of our recent stories about veterans
Catch up on our recent stories about Nebraska vets in honor of Veterans Day.
Walter Coy, one of Nebraska's oldest living veterans at 103, likely won't stray far from his Omaha home on Veterans Day. But he remains active. “All I can say is, I kept living. Just kept going.”
On Veterans Day, Marty Ramirez will be at his childhood stomping grounds to unveil the final phase of the Chicano/Mexican-American Veterans Monument honoring Scottsbluff-area Hispanics who served.
At the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., Vince Orduña confronted the memories of soldiers he knew who died fighting in Southeast Asia, and forgave himself for surviving while they didn’t.
Bob Wiegand served on a ship convoying war supplies to American service members. He bore the risk of sudden attack by kamikaze aircraft or submarine-launched torpedoes. It was dangerous work.
After earning her master’s — specializing in women’s health — Mary Smith was ready to deploy. She got the call in 2008, when she was sent to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, for five months.
The Rev. Suzanne How, pastor of Immanuel State Line Lutheran Church in Wymore, Nebraska, presided over the September services for Cpl. Daegan Page, a Marine from Omaha who was killed in Afghanistan.
Four years ago, 93-year-old Robert Holts, the last surviving member of the Tuskegee Airmen in Nebraska, was grand marshal of the Defenders of Freedom Veterans Day parade. Holts died in February 2021.
Omaha veteran reunites with long-lost soldier who saved his life in Vietnam
