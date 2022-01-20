Labor shortage, inflation and efforts to curb it will weigh heavily on Nebraska economy in 2022

“Prior to 2021, inflation was largely averaging much less than 2% per year for a long time,” he said. “I think we’re in a new normal now. I think we should expect inflation to grow, on average, 2% or more in the long term.”

The inflation issue, Decker said, is intertwined with the labor shortage. Wages will likely continue increasing as companies compete for a limited pool of workers.

He agreed that interest rate increases by the Fed will slow spending in areas such as housing.

Still, Decker expressed optimism for this year, while acknowledging people will need to adapt to a new normal.

“I think the outlook in particular for 2022 is positive,” Decker said, adding that the risk from COVID-19 variants could jeopardize that prediction.

Barring disaster, Decker said supply chain logjams could start to ease as soon as this spring.

“I’m not going to go out on a limb and say that the entire supply chain problem will be resolved by April or May. But I will say that we’ll make substantial progress by the middle of the year for sure,” he said. “That will alleviate some inflationary pressure.”