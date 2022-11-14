Lack of workers still top concern of Nebraska businesses, according to survey

A lack of available workers continues to be the top concern among Nebraska business owners. That issue is exacerbated, they said, by the lack of housing and child care.

Bryan Slone from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday released the chamber’s annual business members survey, which was conducted over the summer.

Among the approximately 230 respondents, 80% said a lack of workers is the biggest obstacle to potentially growing their business over the next year.

“None of this is surprising to anyone,” Slone said. “You can go down into any downtown or commercial area in any community in our state and you can see signs on the door about limited hours or help wanted — you name it — related to the inability to find workers right now.”

Other issues high on respondents' lists were government and taxes (44%) and supply chain issues (43%).

Business members' concern about the lack of workers is intertwined with their concerns about the lack of housing in their communities and a lack of child care. Two out of three respondents said the lack of housing is an impediment to growth in their communities. Just under half said the same thing about the lack of child care.

The state likely won’t be able to solve its workforce problems from within.

Enrollment data from the Nebraska Department of Education showed that the total number of K-12 students in the state generally declined among the lower grades during the 2021-2022 school year. Nearly 28,000 students in Nebraska were high school seniors last year, while just over 26,000 students were in kindergarten.

“There is no larger pipeline of people coming,” Slone said.

Slone said the chamber will look to bring in more workers to Nebraska with a five-year goal to bring in 50,000 to 80,000 people.

Slone reiterated his previous assertion that fully addressing Nebraska's workforce issues will the challenge of the next two decades.

The chamber plans to advocate for more funding to speed up the work visa process, more infrastructure to accommodate refugees and certainty for people living and working under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Temporary Protected Status designations.

“It’s impossible to see a solution to this without some sort of legal immigration into the state,” he said, calling the current system broken. “We need these three things within our existing legal system.”

Slone said the chamber also will push for a 10% increase in college enrollment and continue to connect students with jobs and careers in Nebraska.

The chamber’s push to increase college enrollment comes two months after the University of Nebraska system and Creighton University reported enrollment declines compared to a year ago.

Additionally, the chamber also plans to push for more technology improvements in the state’s core industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, financial services and transportation.