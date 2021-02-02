Lancaster County authorities have found missing Nebraska woman

A 28-year-old Raymond, Nebraska, woman who was earlier reported as missing was found in Lincoln on Tuesday.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office led the search for Dana Benitez, who had last been seen Sunday night when a pickup truck she was in became stuck in a ditch just northwest of Lincoln.

Benitez was found in Lincoln at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Benitez was a passenger in a pickup truck that slid off the road and was stuck in a ditch near U.S. Highway 34 and Northwest 42nd Street about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

The driver went to get help and told authorities that when he returned, Benitez was gone. Benitez didn't have a coat or other winter clothes, the driver told the Sheriff's Office.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.