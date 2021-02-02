 Skip to main content
Lancaster County authorities have found missing Nebraska woman
Lancaster County authorities have found missing Nebraska woman

A 28-year-old Raymond, Nebraska, woman who was earlier reported as missing was found in Lincoln on Tuesday.

Dana Benitez

Dana Benitez was a passenger in a pickup that was stuck in a ditch northwest of Lincoln, where she was last seen.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office led the search for Dana Benitez, who had last been seen Sunday night when a pickup truck she was in became stuck in a ditch just northwest of Lincoln.

Benitez was found in Lincoln at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Benitez was a passenger in a pickup truck that slid off the road and was stuck in a ditch near U.S. Highway 34 and Northwest 42nd Street about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

The driver went to get help and told authorities that when he returned, Benitez was gone. Benitez didn't have a coat or other winter clothes, the driver told the Sheriff's Office.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

