Lancaster County authorities looking for Nebraska woman last seen northwest of Lincoln

Authorities are looking for a 28-year-old Raymond, Nebraska, woman who last was seen Sunday night when a pickup truck she was in became stuck in a ditch just northwest of Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is searching for Dana Benitez, a white female who has brown hair and green eyes, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 200 pounds.

She last was seen wearing black leggings, a black sweater and black boots.

Benitez was a passenger in a pickup truck that slid off the road and was stuck in a ditch near U.S. Highway 34 and Northwest 42nd Street about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

The driver went to get help and told authorities that when he returned, Benitez was gone. Benitez didn't have a coat or other winter clothes, the driver told the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about Benitez should call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 402-441-6500.

