Lancaster County man identified as victim of house fire

A 70-year-old Lancaster County man was identified Wednesday as the victim of a Monday night house fire, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

Gerald F. Socha, who lived at 18201 NW 84th St., called 911 to report that his house was on fire about 10:40 p.m. Monday.

Sheriff's deputies couldn't find Socha when they arrived, so they searched outbuildings and the surrounding area.

Raymond and Malcolm Fire Departments found Socha's body and two dogs in the home as they battled the fire.

An autopsy determined that Socha had died of smoke inhalation and burns.

The dogs survived after suffering minor smoke inhalation and are in the custody of Capital Humane Society until Socha's relatives can take them.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal determined that the cause of the fire was faulty electrical components.

