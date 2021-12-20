Last call coming for what may be Nebraska’s last video store

“When Netflix and Amazon made streaming a normal thing in the 2009 to 2011 period, it just sealed the deal on a trend that was already happening,” Herbert said.

Sure enough, Blockbuster declared bankruptcy in 2010. Only one of its stores in Bend, Oregon, remains open. In early 2021, Family Video closed its last 700 stores, including several in Nebraska, marking the end of the chain store era, Herbert said.

At its peak in 2003, the industry generated $12 billion in annual revenue. The number plunged under $2 billion by 2019. Fewer than 1,000 stores are still open in the United States, Herbert estimated. Only a few niche stores are expected to survive.

More than jobs and incomes have been lost. Trips to the video store helped cement a local “movie culture.” Customers conversed with employees and other customers about what to watch and why.

“The loss of all those things means that we are relating to movies in a very, very different way than we used to.” Herbert said. “And also interacting with each other about movies differently, too.”