Last call coming for what may be Nebraska’s last video store

NORFOLK, Neb. — The dying light of the afternoon penetrates the storefront glass and settles upon rows of DVDs.
Past a handwritten “DROP OFF MOVIE HERE” sign, the Jumanji poster and the Blues Brothers action figures, three customers search for entertainment to pass a Monday evening in Norfolk.
It’s a daunting task. Chris Logan’s Call Video offers roughly 33,300 movies for rent, plus another 3,700 video games.
Most are on DVD. Some 7,400 titles are on VHS. Logan even has a few movies on Beta — the purportedly superior tape format that faded into obsolescence long ago. As far as he knows, none of his customers own a Betamax player.
Chris Logan may have reached his own Betamax moment.
For more than a quarter of a century, he has survived the ultra-competitive video rental industry. He outlasted at least six brick-and-mortar competitors in his northeast Nebraska hometown of 24,000 people. He has beaten back Blockbuster and weathered cable’s video-on-demand. He hung on when Walmart dumped pallets of DVDs in discount bins and Redbox kiosks sprouted like noxious weeds.
Today, a few Nebraska convenience stores and movie theaters still rent movies to supplement their main revenue streams.
But Chris Logan’s Call Video may well be the last free-standing video store in the state.
It’s a one-of-a-kind spot near the intersection of U.S. Highways 81 and 275. It’s a home entertainment outlier, open seven days a week.
Yet the internet, the pitiless disruptor of all things retail, is coming for Logan’s Call Video. Even his delivery service (the reason behind “call” in the store’s name) isn’t convenient enough for former customers seduced by the siren call of streaming.
“How do you compete with a remote control?” Logan asks with a resigned nod. “It’s hard.”
It’s hard for a generation raised on Hulu to imagine having to go to the theater to see a new release, like everyone did in the 1970s. In the second half of that decade, the advent of the videocassette recorder started to change that. But buying a single VHS movie could cost $79 or more — nearly $300 in today’s dollars.
The exorbitant prices created an instant business opportunity. Why buy if you can rent?
Video Station, believed to be the first video store in America, opened in Los Angeles in 1978. Within a decade, more than 30,000 outlets had opened across the country.
One was Logan’s Antenna/Logan’s Video in Norfolk. Logan’s father, Gary, started renting as a sideline to his antenna and satellite business.
After Gary Logan died in 1992, Logan acquired his dad’s tapes. In 1994, he opened a storefront a block south of downtown Norfolk.
He charged $1.89 for new releases and 99 cents for older titles. Logan sold annual memberships for $10, or $25 for a lifetime pass.
It worked. In 1994, “Forrest Gump” raked it at the box office, and Chris Logan raked it in Norfolk.
“Business was good,” he recalled. “I mean, in those days, it could be really good.”
But even in the good times, the days of the independent video store were numbered. Blockbuster Video grew to thousands of locations and 60 million customers by 2004.
The transition to DVDs created an even stronger headwind, said Daniel Herbert, University of Michigan film professor and author of “Videoland: Movie Culture at the American Video Store.”
They rapidly drove down the cost of owning a movie.
“So people went to Walmart for movies rather than Blockbuster,” Herbert said.
Discs also allowed Netflix to cheaply mail movies to customers who paid a monthly fee. The subscription model represented a shift away from the individual transactions of video stores.
“When Netflix and Amazon made streaming a normal thing in the 2009 to 2011 period, it just sealed the deal on a trend that was already happening,” Herbert said.
Sure enough, Blockbuster declared bankruptcy in 2010. Only one of its stores in Bend, Oregon, remains open. In early 2021, Family Video closed its last 700 stores, including several in Nebraska, marking the end of the chain store era, Herbert said.
At its peak in 2003, the industry generated $12 billion in annual revenue. The number plunged under $2 billion by 2019. Fewer than 1,000 stores are still open in the United States, Herbert estimated. Only a few niche stores are expected to survive.
More than jobs and incomes have been lost. Trips to the video store helped cement a local “movie culture.” Customers conversed with employees and other customers about what to watch and why.
“The loss of all those things means that we are relating to movies in a very, very different way than we used to.” Herbert said. “And also interacting with each other about movies differently, too.”
Still, Logan has managed to eke out a profit. He did it with water-stained ceilings, crumbling stucco, classic rock thumping on the stereo and an “adult” section under lock and key in the back corner. To reach it, customers have to pass under a crucifix and portrait of Jesus.
He catered to people lacking broadband — a major problem in rural Nebraska — or others who can’t afford monthly subscriptions.
What his customers sacrificed in convenience, they gained in choice. Serious movie fans walk through the door and are dumbstruck by the selection.
Consider: If every single resident of Norfolk rented a video from Logan’s Call Video on the same day, the store would still have 9,500 titles on its shelves. It’s more than some streaming services reportedly maintain in their rotations.
Logan has a repository of obscure, low-budget titles that never made it to DVD or streaming, said Dustin Ferguson, a movie director in Los Angeles who attended community college in Norfolk. Logan’s vast collection of slasher and horror movies includes titles rarely offered for sale, let alone for rent.
That selection is part of what made Troy Small fall in love with the store.
He has fond memories of going with his dad. The best involves a movie described as a “dumb low-budget British comedy horror about a guy who ends up trapped in a toilet cubicle during the zombie apocalypse.” His father rented it five times but never actually watched it. The title: “Stalled.”
Last year, Small, 25, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, built a Facebook page for the social media challenged Logan. Small bought Facebook ads for the store and helped brainstorm a new $10-a-month pricing option.
“If just 1,000 people did the monthly deal, Chris would be doing great,” Small said. “The place is a landmark. It should be a tourist attraction. There’s really no excuse not to support this community staple.”
Is it possible to hit rewind on something like consumer preference?
Profits have been thin for a long time. Over the past year, Logan said he’s lost money more months than not. He’s had to borrow to pay the bills. If he were making a movie about his situation, it might be titled “Unsustainable.”
He’s giving it one more winter.
If Logan closes, he’ll miss his customers. He enjoys helping people remember a title, and the feeling when someone thanks him for the perfect recommendation.
He’s 61. With weekends free, he would probably hit the flea markets with his movies and games. Plus, he’d have more time to maintain the four houses he owns in Norfolk.
Yes, of course, they’re rentals.
The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.