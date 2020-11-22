Law banning abortion method takes effect in Nebraska without legal challenge

LINCOLN — A new law banning one type of second-trimester abortion took effect in Nebraska last week, but one major abortion provider said it will not change what he does.

Dr. LeRoy Carhart, medical director of the Clinics for Abortion and Reproductive Excellence in Bellevue and Bethesda, Maryland, said he does not use the procedure prohibited under Legislative Bill 814.

“It’s going to make no difference in what we offer to the populace,” he said. “We will be able to provide the same quality and level of services we have for many years.”

The new law, introduced by State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, prohibits an abortion method called dilation and evacuation. The procedure involves dilating a woman’s cervix and removing the fetus in pieces. Abortion opponents call the procedure dismemberment abortion.

Nationally, it is by far the most common method used for second-trimester abortions. Estimates show that it accounts for about 95% of such abortions.