Lawsuit accuses NRA's Wayne LaPierre of arranging flights to Nebraska for family's benefit

WASHINGTON — Longtime National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre directed private flights to stop in Nebraska to pick up or drop off his relatives, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the New York attorney general.
At the heart of the suit are accusations that LaPierre used the nonprofit’s money to pay for personal travel by him and family members. Their alleged destinations include the Bahamas — and western Nebraska.
That Cornhusker connection comes from his niece and her family, who live about 60 miles from North Platte, according to the suit.
LaPierre is quoted in the lawsuit attributing the Nebraska flights to his niece’s work with his wife on the NRA’s Women’s Leadership Forum. Several Nebraska flights are detailed in the suit, including one in January 2017.
That’s when LaPierre allegedly authorized a private jet to pick up his niece’s husband in North Platte on the way to Las Vegas for a Safari Club convention.
“LaPierre testified his niece ‘was working the entire time’ attending various donor meetings at the convention, so he authorized a flight to bring her husband ‘over [to] help babysit the child while the mother was working because there was nobody else to do it,’ ” according to the suit.
The lawsuit says LaPierre also authorized a private flight to fly the husband back to Nebraska two days before his niece was ready to return.
“Asked whether this flight, which cost about $15,000, was in the NRA’s best interest, LaPierre testified that it was. ‘[I]t’s really almost very hard to get commercial flights back,’ LaPierre explained, and his niece’s husband ‘had to get back to work.’ LaPierre later authorized a private jet to fly his niece back to Nebraska two days later.”
NRA officials say the lawsuit is simply an attempt to score political points.
The chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, released a statement saying in part: “The New York Attorney General is shamefully abusing her power to target a political adversary” and calling the lawsuit “a partisan hit job.”
Among its allegations, the lawsuit says that since June 2015, LaPierre and his family took private flights to and from the Bahamas on at least eight occasions.
“On most of those trips, LaPierre stopped in Nebraska on each leg of the trip to pick up and drop off his niece and her family,” according to the lawsuit. “The NRA paid over half a million dollars for these flights.”
The lawsuit quotes LaPierre defending his travel as serving the interests of the NRA.
That includes the argument that the organization benefited by having his wife and niece discuss the Women’s Leadership Forum — wherever they were at the time.
“It could be in Nebraska, it could be like a corporate retreat in Aspen,” he said, according to the lawsuit. “It could be a — you know, I mean, I consider it a good thing to get them together. Yeah, they got together in the Bahamas. They — it could have been in Washington. It just — it's — it — but keeping [his wife’s] head [in] the game on this and getting her with [my niece], there is a substantial benefit to the NRA that is — that is in the — proof is in the dollars that come into the NRA. I mean, did they enjoy being there, yeah. I mean, on the other hand, did NRA get a benefit of them being together, yes, absolutely.“
A 2019 Wall Street Journal article raised questions about NRA flights to Nebraska. That article identified Colleen Sterner as a niece of LaPierre’s wife and a low-level NRA employee who lives in Nebraska.
An NRA spokesman told the newspaper at the time that Sterner typically flies commercial for her job but “has occasionally traveled via private aircraft with NRA officials and vendors in connection with her professional responsibilities.”
Sterner, who is not named in the lawsuit, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
