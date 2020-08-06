Lawsuit accuses NRA's Wayne LaPierre of arranging flights to Nebraska for family's benefit

“It could be in Nebraska, it could be like a corporate retreat in Aspen,” he said, according to the lawsuit. “It could be a — you know, I mean, I consider it a good thing to get them together. Yeah, they got together in the Bahamas. They — it could have been in Washington. It just — it's — it — but keeping [his wife’s] head [in] the game on this and getting her with [my niece], there is a substantial benefit to the NRA that is — that is in the — proof is in the dollars that come into the NRA. I mean, did they enjoy being there, yeah. I mean, on the other hand, did NRA get a benefit of them being together, yes, absolutely.“