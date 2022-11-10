Leak disrupts water, electricity in part of Lincoln prison, forces inmates to be moved

LINCOLN — A water leak forced state prison officials to move almost 140 inmates out of a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary Wednesday.

In a press release, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that most of the inmates were moved into the gymnasium overnight. Plans are underway to move those men to more permanent housing.

The release said the leak was detected late Wednesday afternoon. It flooded a lower level mechanical room, which affected electrical, water and other systems, and covered the floor of the housing unit.

Portable toilets were brought in and bottled water is being distributed to inmates until repairs can be made. The prison also has been put on modified operations and visits have been canceled indefinitely, while work is underway to assess the source of the leak, get it fixed and restore water and other systems.

Corrections spokeswoman Laura Strimple said the problems affect only the one housing unit and that water, electricity and heat are on throughout the rest of the prison.

She said modified operations involves actions taken to more closely control movement of inmates within a facility because of safety and security needs. Those actions can include confining some inmates to their cells, canceling programs and work shifts and escorting certain inmates to and from their cells.

Nebraska's Inspector General Doug Koebernick said the department had not provided his office with any details about the leak or conditions in the prison.

A similar leak last year left the state penitentiary without running water for nearly two days and led to numerous concerns from inmates and their families.

Gov. Pete Ricketts cited the earlier leak repeatedly this year as part of his argument for legislative approval of building a new prison. He said the proposed institution was needed to replace the aging penitentiary.

Lawmakers set aside enough money for the project and allowed design work to proceed. But they withheld approval for construction until they get answers about the department's long-term plans.

The penitentiary is Nebraska's largest prison and includes the oldest buildings in the prison system. It’s designed to hold 818 people but currently houses 1,295 in maximum-, medium- and minimum-security units.