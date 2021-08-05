Lee Enterprises reports third quarter growth

Lee Enterprises reported positive third quarter financial results Thursday.

The media company’s total operating revenue reached $196.5 million for the quarter that ended June 27, which is a 7.6% increase from this time last year. Net income for the quarter totaled $3.7 million.

“Our third quarter results clearly demonstrate that we are on a strong path forward to driving more recurring, sustainable revenue,” Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The media company, which is based in Davenport, Iowa, publishes 75 daily newspapers. The dozen Lee newspapers in Nebraska include the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star. The Daily Nonpareil of Council Bluffs is among Lee’s Iowa newspapers.

Total digital revenue grew by 48.3%, the company reported. Revenue from Amplified, the company's full service digital marketing services agency, grew by 90.3%. Digital-only audience revenue grew by 36.4%. These categories, valued at $65.6 million, represented 33.4% of the quarter’s total operating revenue.

“Digital subscriptions grew 50.5% and now total 337,000 at the end of the quarter as we remain the fastest growing digital subscription platform in local media,” Mowbray said.

Lee saw a 17.2% increase in total marketing and advertising services revenue. The company also reported an expansion in regional and national accounts, like their new partnership with Amazon Advertising.