Let the good life roll again in sports bars with Husker football's return

As walk-in food establishments have limped along this year, observing state and county coronavirus edicts, Good Life owner Chad McMahon says he and his four locations in west Omaha and Papillion have hung in there.

"I don't know about (doing) extremely well. I'd say average to OK," McMahon said. "We're weathering it a lot better than a lot of them."

McMahon, 39, expressed confidence in Good Life's future. He has a fifth location planned for the vicinity of Highway 370 and 204th Street in Gretna. "I don't want to sound cocky," he said. "All we've got to do is keep doing what we're doing, and be better."

If not for to-go food in the spring, McMahon might be less sure. Carryout meals did well at Good Life, he said, but it still was "pretty sad to walk in every day to an empty place."

He's back up to a total of 220 employees after coronavirus limitations on restaurants and bars dropped his staff down to 140 or fewer in the spring, he said.