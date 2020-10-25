Let the good life roll again in sports bars with Husker football's return

The joint in west Omaha buzzed.
Husker football returned Saturday, and waitresses scurried to get beer, wings, pizza, burgers, fries and tacos to customers. The good times rolled again at Good Life Sports Bar & Grill.
The Huskers scored first, and the bar rocked. Omahan Mary Jo Williams stuck her right fist high into the air. Then she and some of her Husker-loving pals went outside and released a bunch of red balloons.
And that was the best moment of the game because the Huskers went down hard.
The start of Husker football in late October, although bizarre, might bode well for restaurants and bars in Nebraska. They love Husker games, especially when those games are competitive and people stay to the end.
But with coronavirus still mighty in the state and rising in some counties, confidence in the short and long term remains shaky among restaurateurs and sports bar owners. The business is challenging in the best of times, and the era of coronavirus has made the industry triply tough.
The game Saturday at Ohio State was the first of the year because of concern over the pandemic. In ordinary years, this would be midseason.
As walk-in food establishments have limped along this year, observing state and county coronavirus edicts, Good Life owner Chad McMahon says he and his four locations in west Omaha and Papillion have hung in there.
"I don't know about (doing) extremely well. I'd say average to OK," McMahon said. "We're weathering it a lot better than a lot of them."
McMahon, 39, expressed confidence in Good Life's future. He has a fifth location planned for the vicinity of Highway 370 and 204th Street in Gretna. "I don't want to sound cocky," he said. "All we've got to do is keep doing what we're doing, and be better."
If not for to-go food in the spring, McMahon might be less sure. Carryout meals did well at Good Life, he said, but it still was "pretty sad to walk in every day to an empty place."
He's back up to a total of 220 employees after coronavirus limitations on restaurants and bars dropped his staff down to 140 or fewer in the spring, he said.
Gradually, coronavirus rules relaxed a bit to allow him to open for sit-down meals with half his restaurant-bar occupied and now with a full place. Social distancing is recommended by the state "whenever possible," the regulation says. And people for the most part are supposed to remain seated.
At Good Life, staffers wore masks, but patrons, most of whom ate and drank, generally went maskless. Nor were they required by local and state governments to wear masks while seated.
Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, said many eateries are operating at 30% to 40% of normal sales. "Restaurants work on very thin margins anyway," Olson said.
About 10% of Nebraska's restaurants have closed during this period, although some probably would have closed even without the pandemic, she said.
Husker football is obviously a big deal for sports bars, she said. "It's critical."
Former Husker and NFL player Chris Kelsay is perceived by many as the owner of Good Life because he's the guy seen on the television commercials. But he only has a small ownership interest, he and McMahon said. It's always wise in Nebraska to have a former Husker star speak for an establishment.
McMahon said: "I was lookin' for a good-lookin' guy who had a lot of money." Kelsay has been involved since 2016.
The first place opened in 2013 at 1203 S. 180th St., and McMahon added a lounge across the patio from that location. He also opened Good Lifes in Elkhorn and Papillion. The sports bar in Gretna will be his fifth facility.
Kelsay, soon to be 41, played four seasons with the Huskers. He and his teammates racked up a 40-12 record over that period, 1999-2002. The tunnel walk gave him chills "every time," he said. He was a Husker during his redshirt season when brother Chad was a senior on the team.
The Huskers knocked off unbeaten Oklahoma in Lincoln when Chris Kelsay was a junior. They played in what amounted to a national title game once, losing to Miami.
"As far as fun — the Huskers — we won a lot," Kelsay said. He was a four-time Academic All-Conference honoree and a team captain his senior year.
The NFL's Buffalo Bills drafted him in the second round in 2003. He called it a good fit because the fan base's enthusiasm there is similar to that of an excellent college team's.
His teammates made him a captain five seasons. Playing defensive end and outside linebacker, Kelsay said one of his biggest strengths was his durability. Every year they brought in new players, and every time he kept his job.
But 10 years of smashing into guys is a lifetime in the NFL. The Bills had only one winning season during his career there. His wife and three kids had shuffled back and forth between Nebraska and Buffalo. The last year, his neck was injured once in practice and then during a game. Having grown up a Nebraska kid, "quite frankly I was ready to go home," he said.
He got out of football without undergoing a knee or spine surgery. He doesn't limp. He stays limber by lifting weights, running, golfing and chasing his kids to their volleyball matches, football games and other events. His biceps look like tree trunks. He denies having regrets and says he mainly misses his teammates and the locker room atmosphere.
His full-time job is director of operations for Truck Center Companies, which has dealerships and shops throughout the Midwest. Brother Chad, a former Husker player who spent a year as a linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is executive vice president of sales with the business.
Dave Shillinglaw, a retired teacher and coach at Bellevue West High School, sat in the 180th Street restaurant a couple of weeks ago and said McMahon "loves this place."
Shillinglaw works as marketing director for McMahon. "We're excited for the Huskers" to be back, he said. "It's in the fabric of us. We're just missing out on so much when we don't have Husker football."
Paula Stormberg, 47, clapped in unison with the other customers Saturday before the game. She drank a bloody Mary and said of a new Husker season, "It feels amazing."
McMahon said running sports bars is all about service, cleanliness and food. As he sat in his business several days ago, he looked around like a hawk. "Those chairs over there that aren't pushed in are bothering me," he said.
During the closure, he said, he renovated areas and "replaced every TV in every place" he runs. That's 180 television sets, 65- and 85-inchers.
His sports bars are open 365 days a year and Thanksgiving Eve brings in as much business as Husker football. He said his employees don't have to work on Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day, but many do because customers are in a good mood and tip generously.
He said the routine cleaning regimens and customer service expectations are non-negotiable at his places. "I want people to actually believe in what we do," he said. "To work here isn't for everybody."
His bar was busy Saturday. The fans were excited. One man who declined to give his name predicted a Husker victory "the old-fashioned way — put the old-fashioned hurt on them."
But those at one table conveyed a reserved attitude toward it all. They seemed dubious, having endured disappointing seasons for quite some time now. "I'll see how it goes," said a grim-faced Tom Holmes, a 58-year-old alum of the Huskers' institution. "It's week to week."
The woman beside him, 36-year-old Rachelle Herd, summed up the strangeness of 2020. Herd said: "It's hard to be excited about anything this year."