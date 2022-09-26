Lexington man arrested after pedestrian is killed crossing street

A 19-year-old Lexington man has been arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide and willful reckless driving in connection with the death of a pedestrian.

Salvador A. Canales is accused of striking Abdelaziz Suliman, 59, of Lexington, with his pickup truck just before 5 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Adams and Oak Streets. Suliman, who had been walking to work, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf said Monday.