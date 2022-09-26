 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lexington man arrested after pedestrian is killed crossing street

  • Updated
  • 0

A 19-year-old Lexington man has been arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide and willful reckless driving in connection with the death of a pedestrian.

Salvador A. Canales is accused of striking Abdelaziz Suliman, 59, of Lexington, with his pickup truck just before 5 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Adams and Oak Streets. Suliman, who had been walking to work, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf said Monday.

Officers determined that Suliman was crossing Adams Street when he was struck by a southbound pickup driven by Canales. 

Lexington is about 40 miles west of Kearney.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico missing students: Families mark eight year anniversary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert