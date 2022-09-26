Lexington man arrested after pedestrian is killed crossing street

A 19-year-old Lexington man has been arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide and willful reckless driving in connection with the death of a pedestrian.
Salvador A. Canales is accused of striking Abdelaziz Suliman, 59, of Lexington, with his pickup truck just before 5 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Adams and Oak Streets. Suliman, who had been walking to work, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf said Monday.
Officers determined that Suliman was crossing Adams Street when he was struck by a southbound pickup driven by Canales.
Lexington is about 40 miles west of Kearney.
