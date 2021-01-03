Lexington police arrest man in 15-year-old's shooting death

An 18-year-old Lexington, Nebraska, man was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old male.

Ramon Gonzalez Romero turned himself in at the Lexington Police Department about 5:30 p.m. He was charged in a Dawson County arrest warrant with second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, according to Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf.

Police were withholding the name of the 15-year-old Lexington resident pending notification of family, Wolf said. After a physical altercation with Romero, the youth was taken by friends to the Lexington Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Wolf said police obtained a search warrant and were able to recover the weapons that were used during the altercation. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 308-324-2317.

