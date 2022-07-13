Lightning bugs (or fireflies) are putting on a magical show this summer

No, it hasn't been your imagination. You have been seeing more lightning bugs this year.
Some people also call them fireflies, Nebraska Extension entomologist Jody Green said, depending on where they live. They are actually bioluminescent beetles from the Lampyridae family.
Whatever the name, they've been putting on a show this summer.
"We had a very dry winter, but many places experienced a wet spring that may have led to an early emergence of adults," Green said.
High moisture also allows increased populations to grow and develop. The ground-dwelling larvae that look like worms are predators of earthworms, snails and slugs, which also thrive with surface moisture and vegetation.
Green said they've been flitting about at dusk for a few weeks.
"I’ve encouraged many people with young children to let them stay up past 8 p.m., at least to see the flashing of our fireflies or lightning bugs," she said.
People are also reading…
All larvae are bioluminescent insects, which produce their own light. But not all glowworms grow up to be light-producing adults.
In the past week, Green said she's seen both the common eastern firefly and the black firefly. The black firefly is a daytime firefly that does not produce light. It communicates using chemical signals called pheromones.
The common eastern firefly is also known as the big dipper firefly, named for the quick, bright yellowish flashes of light males produce as they fly upward in a J-shaped curve. All this flashing is part of firefly courtship.
Green said fireflies are flourishing at her home because she makes sure to remove as many threats as possible around this time of year to keep them breeding in her landscape.
She provides habitat for larvae (leaf litter and shelter for overwintering) and shelter for adults (ornamental plants), avoids the use of pesticides so it doesn’t run into the soil or contaminate water and turns off the house lights at night to decrease light pollution.
"If you've missed the show so far, it's not too late," she said. "Get out there when the sun goes down, wear your insect repellent and watch the magic."
Marjie Ducey's favorite outdoor stories of 2021
OWH staff writer Marjie Ducey looks back at her favorite outdoor stories of 2021.
Returning to Nebraska to film parts of the television series “RV There Yet?” brought an unexpected homecoming for Lincoln native Patrice McCabe and her husband, Kevin.
Josh Herr, an assistant professor at UNL, said Jon Hees has “really taught himself everything. He’s really latched on to the science of it.”
Experts aren't sure why 95 of them stayed on the Platte River in central Nebraska this past week compared with the usual 12 to 16. A strong south wind was likely a contributing factor.
With its 1,250 nests, Wolf Island and its population is the first major American white pelican nesting colony in Nebraska.
Since Chadron State Park opened in 1921, the number of Nebraska state parks has grown to 76. More than 12 million people visit each year.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh