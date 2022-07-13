 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lightning bugs (or fireflies) are putting on a magical show this summer

No, it hasn't been your imagination. You have been seeing more lightning bugs this year.

Some people also call them fireflies, Nebraska Extension entomologist Jody Green said, depending on where they live. They are actually bioluminescent beetles from the Lampyridae family.

Whatever the name, they've been putting on a show this summer.

"We had a very dry winter, but many places experienced a wet spring that may have led to an early emergence of adults," Green said.

firefly 3

Jody Green provides habitat for larvae (leaf litter and shelter for overwintering), shelter for adults (ornamental plants), avoids the use of pesticides so it doesn't run into the soil or contaminate water and turns off the house lights at night to decrease light pollution.

High moisture also allows increased populations to grow and develop. The ground-dwelling larvae that look like worms are predators of earthworms, snails and slugs, which also thrive with surface moisture and vegetation.

Green said they've been flitting about at dusk for a few weeks.

"I’ve encouraged many people with young children to let them stay up past 8 p.m., at least to see the flashing of our fireflies or lightning bugs," she said.

fireflyworm

Lightning bugs start out as larvae that look like worms.

All larvae are bioluminescent insects, which produce their own light. But not all glowworms grow up to be light-producing adults.

In the past week, Green said she's seen both the common eastern firefly and the black firefly. The black firefly is a daytime firefly that does not produce light. It communicates using chemical signals called pheromones.

The common eastern firefly is also known as the big dipper firefly, named for the quick, bright yellowish flashes of light males produce as they fly upward in a J-shaped curve. All this flashing is part of firefly courtship.

Firefly 1

Ornamental plants provide shelter for adult fireflies.

Green said fireflies are flourishing at her home because she makes sure to remove as many threats as possible around this time of year to keep them breeding in her landscape.

She provides habitat for larvae (leaf litter and shelter for overwintering) and shelter for adults (ornamental plants), avoids the use of pesticides so it doesn’t run into the soil or contaminate water and turns off the house lights at night to decrease light pollution.

"If you've missed the show so far, it's not too late," she said. "Get out there when the sun goes down, wear your insect repellent and watch the magic."

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald's special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine.

