 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lightning strikes twice: Norfolk man wins second scratch-off lottery jackpot this year
0 comments

Lightning strikes twice: Norfolk man wins second scratch-off lottery jackpot this year

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Christensen

Michael Christensen of Norfolk won a $100,000 Nebraska Lottery jackpot this month, six months after winning a $50,000 prize. Both came on scratch-off tickets.

 NEBRASKA LOTTERY

Nobody's going to tell Michael Christensen of Norfolk he isn't a lucky man.

In March he stopped by Louie's Liquor in his hometown and bought a Nebraska Lottery "Money Clip" scratch-off ticket. It paid off, to the tune of $50,000.

Last week, Christensen stopped by the same liquor store and spent $10 on a "20X The Money" ticket, also a scratch-off. 

Lightning struck again. This time, he won $100,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Christensen told lottery officials. “What are the odds? I didn’t think it was real.”

Well, let's see — the odds of winning the top prize in each game are 1 in 80,000.

The odds of winning both? Astronomical.

Christensen said he plans to use some of the money to build a garage and will put some away for retirement, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release.  His daughter died recently, and he is also trying to buy her house.

Our best staff images of October 2020

sliewer@owh.com, 402-444-1186,

twitter.com/SteveLiewer

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert