Lightning strikes twice: Norfolk man wins second scratch-off lottery jackpot this year

Michael Christensen of Norfolk won a $100,000 Nebraska Lottery jackpot this month, six months after winning a $50,000 prize. Both came on scratch-off tickets.
Nobody's going to tell Michael Christensen of Norfolk he isn't a lucky man.
In March he stopped by Louie's Liquor in his hometown and bought a Nebraska Lottery "Money Clip" scratch-off ticket. It paid off, to the tune of $50,000.
Last week, Christensen stopped by the same liquor store and spent $10 on a "20X The Money" ticket, also a scratch-off.
Lightning struck again. This time, he won $100,000.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Christensen told lottery officials. “What are the odds? I didn’t think it was real.”
Well, let's see — the odds of winning the top prize in each game are 1 in 80,000.
The odds of winning both? Astronomical.
Christensen said he plans to use some of the money to build a garage and will put some away for retirement, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release. His daughter died recently, and he is also trying to buy her house.
