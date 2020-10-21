Lightning strikes twice: Norfolk man wins second scratch-off lottery jackpot this year

Nobody's going to tell Michael Christensen of Norfolk he isn't a lucky man.

In March he stopped by Louie's Liquor in his hometown and bought a Nebraska Lottery "Money Clip" scratch-off ticket. It paid off, to the tune of $50,000.

Last week, Christensen stopped by the same liquor store and spent $10 on a "20X The Money" ticket, also a scratch-off.

Lightning struck again. This time, he won $100,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Christensen told lottery officials. “What are the odds? I didn’t think it was real.”

Well, let's see — the odds of winning the top prize in each game are 1 in 80,000.

The odds of winning both? Astronomical.

Christensen said he plans to use some of the money to build a garage and will put some away for retirement, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release. His daughter died recently, and he is also trying to buy her house.

