Lincoln bicyclist critically injured in collision with pickup truck in Cass County

A 39-year-old bicyclist remained in critical condition Sunday at a Lincoln hospital after being injured in a collision with a pickup truck in Cass County.

Lawrence H. Lohmeier IV, of Lincoln, was taken to the Bryan Medical Center's west campus on Friday with life-threatening injuries, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. A hospital spokeswoman said Lohmeier was still in critical condition Sunday morning. 

The collision occurred about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of 286th Street and the MoPac Trail near Elmwood, Nebraska. Deputies determined that a Ford F-450 pickup truck driven by Arlow W. Fleischman, 70, of Elmwood, was northbound on 286th Street when he saw a bicyclist eastbound on the MoPac Trail crossing the street in front of him.

Fleischman was unable to stop in time and the pickup collided with the bicycle. Lohmeier was wearing a helmet, the investigators said.

The crash remains under investigation.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

