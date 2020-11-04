Lincoln car lot reports theft of catalytic converters from 37 vehicles

Employees of a Lincoln used car lot reported that thieves stole catalytic converters from 37 vehicles.
The thefts took place late Friday night and early Saturday morning at A&B Auto Sales, 3441 Adams St., in north Lincoln. Employees were able to show police surveillance video of a group of people walking through the lot with equipment that could be used to cut out the converters.
The thefts resulted in an estimated loss of $18,500, employees said.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!