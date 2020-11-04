 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln car lot reports theft of catalytic converters from 37 vehicles
0 comments

Lincoln car lot reports theft of catalytic converters from 37 vehicles

{{featured_button_text}}

Employees of a Lincoln used car lot reported that thieves stole catalytic converters from 37 vehicles. 

The thefts took place late Friday night and early Saturday morning at A&B Auto Sales, 3441 Adams St., in north Lincoln. Employees were able to show police surveillance video of a group of people walking through the lot with equipment that could be used to cut out the converters. 

The thefts resulted in an estimated loss of $18,500, employees said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert