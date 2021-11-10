Lincoln diocese declares fasting day after sex abuse report

LINCOLN (AP) — The Catholic Diocese in Lincoln has declared a day of fasting for its priests in response to a report that identified hundreds of cases of church sex abuse in Nebraska going back decades.

A message sent to Lincoln-area parishioners said Bishop James Conley proclaimed Friday as a day of fasting and abstinence “in reparation for offenses” highlighted in the report by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

The message said priests were also to offer “three Masses for the healing of victims." It said fasting allows for one meal and two smaller snacks, and abstention from all meat.

Attorney General Doug Peterson released the report last week, expressing frustration that no accused offenders in the church would face charges because the statute of limitations has passed in the vast majority of cases. In some cases, accused priests have died or their whereabouts are unknown, and in one case, an accuser declined to participate in a prosecution.