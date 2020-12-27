Lincoln firefighter rescues fisherman who fell through ice at Holmes Lake

A Lincoln battalion chief made a tricky rescue of a fisherman who had broken through the ice Sunday at Holmes Lake.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the lake about 5:30 p.m.

The fisherman was hanging onto an ice shelf about 30 yards from the shoreline, according to LFR spokeswoman Nancy Crist.

Battalion Chief Lloyd Mueller donned an ice rescue suit and, attached to a rescue line, crawled out on the ice, she said. Once Mueller reached the stranded angler, he secured himself to the fisherman, and the two were pulled to safety by rescuers helping from the shore.

The fisherman was taken to a local hospital.

Lincoln's temperatures this month have been well above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities are reminding people to verify ice depth before venturing out on it and to learn how to self-rescue.

Other safety tips include fishing only during daylight and taking a knife, whistle and light.

