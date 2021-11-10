Lincoln forklift operator turned mushroom expert finds fungi — some rare — on days off

It’s hard to know just how many there may be in the state because they are hidden away for most of their lives, Herr said. That’s why neither he nor Hees was hugely surprised when another person on the Nebraska Mushrooms Facebook page, Laura Rodgers, posted a photo of the one her boyfriend, Sam Barnes, found last week.

Hees is moderator of the page, which has almost 3,000 members.

He found three at his site and handled each carefully.

“I didn’t want to put the little guy in my bag and let him get beat up, so I carried him out in my hand,” Hees said.

Right into the hands of Herr, who is now trying to grow the fungi in his lab. Its DNA will yield all kinds of information about its family, just as human DNA does.

Herr said that because he spends so much time teaching or in the lab instead of outside, citizen scientists such as Hees are invaluable. But Hees, he said, is a step above. A true expert.

“He really has a talent for this,” Herr said. “He’s really taught himself everything. He’s really latched on to the science of it.”