Lincoln man dies after being injured in traffic stop crash on Christmas Day

A 20-year-old Lincoln man who was badly injured in a crash while allegedly fleeing a traffic stop Saturday has died.

Ahmad Gregory died Sunday at the Bryan Medical Center's west campus, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol said Monday. The State Patrol has asked the Lincoln Police Department to investigate the crash.

Investigators said the incident began about 12:50 a.m. Christmas Day, when a trooper saw a Mercedes sedan driving with no license plates near 27th and Vine Streets and tried to stop it. The driver, later identified as Gregory, drove away north on 27th Street, and the trooper initiated a pursuit, which headed east on Fair Street, then north on 32nd Street.

The Mercedes stopped near 32nd Street and Leighton Avenue. But as the trooper tried to make contact with Gregory, the vehicle accelerated and drove away again, turning south onto 31st Street, where it hit a parked car, the State Patrol said.

Gregory reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt. The spokesman said the entire pursuit lasted less than two minutes.

