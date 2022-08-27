Lincoln man dies in motorcycle crash

A Lincoln man died Friday night after he ran a red light and his motorcycle collided with a truck, police said.

The 29-year-old was riding eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and approaching North 27th Street around 10:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department. Witnesses reported that the man was speeding and ran a red light before his motorcycle collided with a truck that was traveling southbound on North 27th Street.

Witnesses and responding officers attempted to save the man's life, according to the news release, but he died after being taken to a hospital.

The crash and ensuing investigation closed the intersection for several hours overnight. The crash remains under investigation and police have not released the man's name.

The Lincoln Police Department asks anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.