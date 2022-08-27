 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln man dies in motorcycle crash

  • 0

A Lincoln man died Friday night after he ran a red light and his motorcycle collided with a truck, police said. 

The 29-year-old was riding eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and approaching North 27th Street around 10:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department. Witnesses reported that the man was speeding and ran a red light before his motorcycle collided with a truck that was traveling southbound on North 27th Street. 

Witnesses and responding officers attempted to save the man's life, according to the news release, but he died after being taken to a hospital.

The crash and ensuing investigation closed the intersection for several hours overnight. The crash remains under investigation and police have not released the man's name.

The Lincoln Police Department asks anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert